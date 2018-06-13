UK Parliament Explodes in Laughter When Trump’s Name is Brought Up: WATCH

British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared in British parliament on Monday to talk about the G7 summit with a group of MPs and a good laugh was had by all when MP Crispin Blunt asked May, “Trudeau or Trump?”
Replied May: “I’m not sure what activity he’s asking me to undertake with either.”
Watch:
It all got a bit Carry on Commons in this evening's G7 debate… pic.twitter.com/zv9u0S4cWu
— Dan O'Donoghue (@MrDanDonoghue) June 11, 2018
It’s clear which leader is is the joke.
May praised Trudeau for his actions during the summit, The Hill reports:
“I want to pay a particular tribute to Prime Minister Trudeau for his leadership and skillful chairing, which enabled us after two days of negotiation between leaders to agree actions and a shared approach on some of the most pressing challenges facing the international community and our citizens