UK Parliament Explodes in Laughter When Trump’s Name is Brought Up: WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 13, 2018 | 9:19am

British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared in British parliament on Monday to talk about the G7 summit with a group of MPs and a good laugh was had by all when MP Crispin Blunt asked May, “Trudeau or Trump?”

Replied May: “I’m not sure what activity he’s asking me to undertake with either.”

Watch:

It’s clear which leader is is the joke.

May praised Trudeau for his actions during the summit, The Hill reports:

“I want to pay a particular tribute to Prime Minister Trudeau for his leadership and skillful chairing, which enabled us after two days of negotiation between leaders to agree actions and a shared approach on some of the most pressing challenges facing the international community and our citizens

