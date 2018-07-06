Sonoco Fires Racist Loser Who Called Police on Black Woman at Her Swimming Pool: WATCH

Here’s the latest viral video capturing a hideous display of racism, featuring Adam Bloom, a North Carolina man who is now previously employed at Sonoco.

This man called the cops on a Black neighbor while she was using a community pool pic.twitter.com/V6caCaF6SF — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 6, 2018

Bloom has been fired by the company after the video, posted to Jasmine Edwards’ Facebook page, went viral.

Wrote Sonoco on its Facebook page: ‘We are aware of a terrible incident involving the actions of one our employees outside of the workplace. The well-documented incident, which involves activities at a neighborhood pool over the 4th of July, does not reflect the core values of our Company, and the employee involved is no longer employed by the Company in any respect. Our core values at Sonoco are built on dignity and respect for all, and we do not condone discrimination of any kind, inside or outside of the workplace. With more than 20,000 employees across the globe of all races, religions, colors and creeds, we value the diverse experiences and perspectives our teammates bring to our company, which make us better each and every day. We are proud of the culture of diversity, inclusion and unity we have fostered over our 119 years; and we take seriously any incidents that do not reflect our values. On behalf of our more than 20,000 teammates around the world, we extend our sincerest apologies to all who have been hurt by this incident, especially Ms. Edwards and her family.’