Instagram Star and Model Derek Chadwick Comes Out as Gay

Derek Chadwick, a 23-year-old Instagram “influencer” and model/actor with a following of more than 275K, has come out as gay in the latest issue of Gay Times.

Said Chadwick to GT: “I would identify now as gay…I’ve been nervous about people seeing my personality because I didn’t want them to jump to conclusions about me without knowing my whole story. It’ll allow me to be more personable on social media. I’ll be able to post more on my stories and videos on Twitter… it’ll allow me to stand up on the stage in front of the LGBTQ community and not feel so pressured about, ‘Oh my God, I wonder they think of me’, or, ‘I wonder what they’ll think of me’. If I can just inspire one person, whoever that is, to be their true self or do something they were scared to do or didn’t feel 100% confident in, that would be the most rewarding part of all this…Being honest and being who you are is always the best way to live.”