The Queen, Garrett Baldwin, Gay Panic, Downton Abbey, Olly Alexander, Zachary Quinto, Jockstrap, Ellen’s Robot: HOT LINKS

WINDSOR CASTLE. Trump and Melania meet The Queen.

PUTIN SUMMIT. Trump should cancel it, says Chuck Schumer: “Trump should cancel his meeting with Vladimir Putin until Russia takes demonstrable and transparent steps to prove that they won’t interfere in future elections,” Schumer said in a statement. “Glad-handing with Vladimir Putin on the heels of these indictments would be an insult to our democracy.”

HENRY CAVILL. Sorry for his comments about #MeToo.

GARRETT BALDWIN. Gay teen looks to unseat Ohio lawmaker: “The teenage high school athlete has been upset by actions and statements of Nino Vitale, the current representative of the 85th district, including his sponsorship of a bill designed to undermine marriage equality.”

MERGER CHALLENGE. DOJ to appeal AT&T Time Warner merger.

GAY PANIC. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III (D-Mass.) in the U.S. House and Edward Markey (D-Mass.) in the U.S. Senate introduce bill to ban ‘gay panic’ defense nationally. ‘In a statement to the Washington Blade — which has learned exclusively about the legislation — Kennedy said an admission of committing a violent crime against someone because they’re LGBT “is not a defense, it is a hate crime.” “Legal loopholes written into our laws that seek to justify violent attacks against our gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender neighbors should never have existed in the first place,” Kennedy said.’

DOWNTON ABBEY. Feature film confirmed: ‘The “original principal cast” will begin production later this summer, the film’s producers said. The show’s creator Julian Fellowes has written the film’s screenplay, and he is also going to co-produce as well…Brian Percival, who directed The Book Thief, About a Girl and the Downton Abbey pilot, will direct the film.’

ON THE RAG. This week on gay magazines.

SCOTLAND. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to lead LGBTQ Pride march in Glasgow as Trump visits. ‘The Pride organisers have named her honorary Grand Marshal in recognition of her long-standing support for LGBTI equality, including the delivery of same-sex marriage. Although Ms Sturgeon addressed the march last year, but this is the first time she has had such a prominent role. leading it alongside 200 LGBTI young people from across Scotland.’

ZACHARY QUINTO. On straight actors playing gay roles: “Part of the nature of being an actor is to step outside of ourselves and have experiences that aren’t in line with who we are. But the political climate, and the race for equality, has kind of shifted the ground around that notion and I think we have to be patient and see how things settle.”

COVER OF THE DAY. Years & Years does Ariana Grande.

WONDER MATERIAL OF THE DAY. Graphene.

SCARE OF THE DAY. Ellen’s robot.

SMELLY JOCKSTRAP COMMERCIAL OF THE DAY. Gain.

FRIDAY FLASH. Titus Fauntleroy.