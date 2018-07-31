Grindr Says It’s About to Get ‘Kindr’, Teasing Effort to Fight ‘Sexual Racism’

Zachary Quinto: Audience Members ‘Have Yelled Things’ at the ‘Boys in the Band’ Performances and ‘It’s Not Great’ – WATCH

Grindr is teasing a new project called “Kindr” with a web animation and social media posts suggesting an upcoming effort to fight racial discrimination on its platform. The teaser features vocal snippets of voices discussing things one might hear on Grindr. A web address features a rippling pink cloth.

“When someone says something like ‘You know, I don’t date black people’ talking about all black people, that would be referred to as sexual racism.”

“I’ll get a lot of guys wanting the black fantasy…”

“When a guy says he’s a rice queen…”

“I’m just fixing everything that’s wrong with the world.”