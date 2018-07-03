Mo’Nique, Aaron Schock, Scott Pruitt, Stephen Amell, Iron Bear, Margaritas, Michael Cohen, Rollercoaster: HOT LINKS

AARON SCHOCK. Former GOP congressman asks Supreme Court to review his public corruption case. “At issue is a motion by Schock’s lawyers to have the charges against the Peoria Republican tossed out. In late May, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, which oversees federal courts in Illinois, denied Schock’s motion to dismiss the charges, in part saying they lack jurisdiction.”

NO, YOU SHUT UP. Mo’Nique and Precious director Lee Daniels are feuding.

SCOTT PRUITT. EPA Chief met with aides to scrub meetings from calendar that might look bad to public: ‘EPA staffers met routinely in Pruitt’s office to “scrub,” alter or remove from Pruitt’s official calendar numerous records because they might “look bad,” according to Kevin Chmielewski, Pruitt’s former deputy chief of staff for operations, who attended the meetings. A CNN review which compared Pruitt’s public calendar with internal EPA schedules and emails shows more than two dozen meetings, events or calls were omitted from his public calendar.’

MONTANA. Anti-LGBTQ ballot measure fails to gather enough support.

COSTA RICA. March for Pride in San José.

MICHAEL COHEN. Federal prosecutors get access to more than 1.3 million items seized in raid of Cohen’s offices: “Another 22,633 items are being examined by the Trump Organization and must be turned over by Thursday, according to court documents. The files are among the cache of 3.7 million documents seized by the FBI in raids on Cohen’s home, office and hotel room in April.”

SCOTUS. Trump’s shortlist.

STEPHEN AMELL. Poolside nude.

TOWN CLOSING. D.C. loses its only big gay dance club: “The two-level club with an outdoor patio opened in a leased space at 8th Street and Florida Avenue NW in 2007. Rumors of its demise due to the sale of the land it occupied have persisted for years, but in June 2017 they became a reality. The club announced that the land had indeed been sold for $25 million.”

GERMANY. Merkel agrees to refugee camps on the border.

AUSTIN. Firework thrown at Iron Bear gay bar: ‘According to general manager Jason Grodzinsky, the firework – which he described “like a little M80” – was thrown from a car and went off in a cloud of unwelcome sparkle just after last call. There was no warning, and whoever threw it didn’t say anything. Grodzinsky, whose back was turned to Eighth Street, where he suspects the firework was thrown from, said he was “startled” by the loud blast and saw pops of light. Because of the perpetrator’s silence, Grodzinsky doesn’t know if the incident was “motivated by hate,” but said he’d like to “think of it as an isolated event.

SCOTUS. Will it overturn bans on gay conversion therapy?

TRIPPY RIDE OF THE DAY. “Aly and I went to magic mountain to ride rollercoaster for her birth day and we filmed it with the new Fusion from @gopro . This is just footage put through stabilization during the stitching process. I thought it looked interesting, what do you think?”

HAPPy HOUR OF THE DAY. A bear enjoys a margarita in a hot tub.

TOO WET FOR TUESDAY. Dwaylan Akeem.