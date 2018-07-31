Keiynan Lonsdale, 3-D Printed Guns, Tom Steyer, National Avocado Day, Tom Hardy, Alan Alda, Chris Evans: HOT LINKS

Facebook Shuts Down Dozens of Pages and Accounts Created to Interfere in 2018 Midterms

JULY 31. Ellen and her producer Andy celebrate National Avocado Day.

RUSSIA PROBE. Trump team preparing “counter-report” to battle Mueller findings: ‘Giuliani’s own team worked on its “counter-report,” which he said would be released after his team reviewed whatever Mueller filed with the Justice Department. It’s unclear whether the special counsel will file anything with the DOJ. Mueller’s office declined to comment on Giuliani’s comments.’

CHRIS CILIZZA. The ‘secret’ Trump and Giuliani know about the Mueller probe: “The debate over whether and how much Trump did wrong (if anything) is almost certain to be decided in the court of public opinion, not an actual court. And in the court of public opinion — particularly given the fealty that rank-and-file Republicans have shown (and continue to show) to Trump, the comparison is far more favorable to Trump’s side.”

3-D GUNS. Eight states file suit to try and stop downloadable blueprints: “The suit, filed Monday in Seattle, asks a judge to block the federal government’s late-June settlement with Defense Distributed, which allowed the company to make the plans available online. Officials say that 1,000 people have already downloaded blueprints for AR-15 rifles.”

2020. Billionaire Tom Steyer plans $110 million spend to reshape Democrats: “Steyer is building out an operation that’s bigger than anyone’s other than the Koch brothers’ — and the billionaire and his aides believe the reservoir of nontraditional voters he’s already activated could become the overriding factor in House and other races across the country.”

KELLYANNE CONJOB. Manafort trial has nothing to do with Trump campaign.

.@KellyannePolls: “This trial obviously centers on matters that have nothing to do with the campaign.” pic.twitter.com/H0inGwkCdZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2018

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS. Bros Chris and Scott Evans checked into the luxurious penthouse in the Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace.

ALAN ALDA. I have Parkinson’s disease.

"I asked for a scan because I thought I may have it… I didn't have any symptoms," Actor @AlanAlda says after revealing he has Parkinson's disease https://t.co/bQ3NPrawsy pic.twitter.com/28Bc2QMW16 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 31, 2018

JERUSALEM. Chief rabbi asks mayor to remove gay pride flags from parade route: ‘Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Aryeh Stern has sent a letter to Mayor of Jerusalem Nir Barkat asking him to take down the gay pride flags situated outside two synagogues where the Jerusalem Pride Parade is slated to pass on Thursday. In his letter on Tuesday to Barkat, the rabbi said that he was again “greatly saddened” that the event “with which the spirit of wise men is not comfortable” was taking place at all, and asked that the gay pride flags lining the streets on the parade’s route outside the Great Synagogue and the Yeshurun synagogue be taken down. ‘

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Tom Hardy in Venom.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Keiynan Lonsdale and Zak Frio, vacationing together in Joshua Tree.