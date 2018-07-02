MNEK, Sherrie Silver, Melania Trump, Madonna, Ron Paul, Spain, Ukraine, North Korea, Elton John: HOT LINKS

POSITIVE STORIES ONLY. News agencies paid Melania Trump thousands in royalties for photos specified for use in positive stories: ‘President Donald Trump’s most recent financial disclosure reveals that in 2017 the first lady earned at least $100,000 from Getty Images for the use of any of a series of 187 photos of the first family shot between 2010 and 2016 by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux.’ She doesn’t really care, do u?

JUDGE TO MADONNA. Stop harassing your neighbors.

PROTEST. Hundreds of thousands protest Trump’s nativist policies across nation.

MUELLER PROBE. Russia investigation likely got access to NRA’s tax records: ‘They say it would be routine for Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, who are looking at the NRA’s funding as part of a broader inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, to secretly gain access to the NRA’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service. On the returns, the group was required to identify its so-called “dark money” donors — companies and wealthy individuals who financed $21 million of the group’s publicly disclosed pro-Trump spending, as well as its multimillion-dollar efforts to heighten voter turnout.’

NORTH KOREA. Missile plant under expansion, report finds: “The Middlebury Institute of International Studies report found that North Korea has recently expanded a factory complex in the eastern city of Hamhung that produces key engines for solid-fuel ballistic missiles. The factory also makes other missile components, including re-entry vehicles for warheads that could be used on longer-range missiles capable of reaching the U.S.”

THAT’S ALL. Elton John has found a writing partner for his Devil Wears Prada Broadway musical.

TRADE WAR. Canadian tariffs begin: ‘Some U.S. products, mostly steel and iron, face 25 percent tariffs, the same penalty the United States slapped on imported steel at the end of May. Other U.S. imports, from ketchup to pizza to dishwasher detergent, will face a 10 percent tariff at the Canadian border, the same as America’s tax on imported aluminum.’

RON PAUL. Former congressman under fire for racist tweet: ‘The cartoon features a Jewish man with a hooked nose, a black man with exaggerated lips, an Asian man with slanted eyes and a man who looks like a neanderthal punching Uncle Sam and yelling “Cultural Marxism!”’

jesus fucking christ man pic.twitter.com/eaLMve87Ex — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) July 2, 2018

DRUGS. Indiana officials seize Trump MAGA ecstasy pills.

Indiana police find Trump-shaped ecstasy pills in drug raid https://t.co/MjKjZDKuin pic.twitter.com/eMLiM2nrC6 — The Hill (@thehill) July 2, 2018

SPAIN. Transgender woman wins Miss Universe Spain pageant. “Angela Ponce, 25, will represent Spain in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant scheduled end of the year. Her win comes as Pride Month comes to a close.”

UKRAINE. Gay activist beaten ahead of Gay Pride parade: ‘Borys Zolotchenko was severely beaten by a group of around 10 men in the centre of the industrial city Kryvyi Rig late Saturday, Gay Alliance Ukraine said. The head of the organising committee for the parade was attacked when he was returning home with his friends, the group said. As a result of the attack, Zolotchenko was hospitalised, with Gay Alliance Ukraine releasing a picture of him with scratches on his face.’

VIRGINIA. Head of Republican Party steps down after extremist candidate wins nomination: “John C. Whitbeck resigned Saturday as chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, weeks after Corey Stewart won the party’s nomination to take on Sen. Tim Kaine (D) in the November election.”

NEW MEXICO. CBS affiliate cancels broadcasts, evacuates, after man with backpack enters building twice.

FACEBOOK. Oops we accidentally unblocked people users had blocked: ‘Facebook disclosed the bug in a blog post published on Monday, and said it meant blocked users could again see the profiles of people who had blocked them or send them messages — both things that a blocked user shouldn’t want to do. It affected both the main Facebook platform and its messaging app, Messenger.’

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. MNEK featuring Hailee Steinfeld “Colour”.

CHOREOGRAPHY OF THE DAY. This is America.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Tyrone Wells.