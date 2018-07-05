MLS Player Collin Martin Gets Standing Ovation in First On-Field Appearance Since Coming Out as Gay: WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Minnesota United’s Collin Martin got a standing ovation (see clip HERE) from the crowd in his first on-field appearance since coming out as gay last week. He’s currently the only out active player in any of the five major male pro sports leagues.

Martin gave an interview in the locker after his first game, at which he stayed on the sidelines.

Said Martin: “It was crazy it was overwhelming in a good way. I feel loved and appreciated and supported. It was a special day for me.”

When asked how his family reacted, he answered: “I think more so they were just probably excited that I told them. I gave them two day notice, I think, and they were super supportive. My mom, I think she was happy that I’m being my authentic self and it’ll help some people hopefully. My dad, more along the business side he just wanted to make sure I was telling the team, telling the right people, that they were gonna support me and that I was doing it the right way.”

Of the reaction of the public, he replied: “I didn’t know that it was gonna be that big.”

Watch: