Disgraced Racist Roseanne Barr Plans to Interview Herself on YouTube

After announcing she would do a TV interview this week to explain everything to her fans, Roseanne Barr says she decided against it and she’ll interview herself instead: “After a lot of thought, I decided that I won’t be doing any TV interviews, too stressful & untrustworthy 4 me & my fans. I’m going to film it myself & post it on my youtube channel in the next week-the entire explanation of what happened & why! I love you all-sign up & get ready.”

