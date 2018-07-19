Video of Man Spitting on Rainbow Crosswalk Goes Viral: WATCH

Win a Trip to New Orleans and Beat the Heat with These Five Must-Try NOLA Desserts

Though it’s impossible to know the intent of the man spitting on the rainbow crosswalk in this 10-second dashcam video, that hasn’t stopped thousands of Canadians from offering their opinion and sharing it.

Wrote Lane Specker, who shot the video: “Took the time to let this couple cross the road and the man took the time to spit on the rainbow crosswalk. Take note he also didn’t walk on it. There’s still a long way to go…”

The video, shot in Corner Brook, Newfoundland on Monday, has gone viral, catching the attention of the CBC and other news outlets, which interviewed Paul Combden, co-chair of St. John’s Pride and Stephen Dunn, the director of Closet Monster, about it.

Said Dunn: “Here’s the thing: paint will last longer than spit. And I think that this guy who spit on the crosswalk who, I don’t really care about him, I don’t care about this act, I’ve taken much worse in my life.”

Added Combden: “I’m personally really upset about it … and it’s not just because of this. It’s what’s happened in Springdale. I grew up in St. John’s, I grew up in a time when there was a lot of violence toward queer people, and we’ve come … so far. There’s so much progress and optimism and hope — [but] there’s been so much media around homophobia and I think there is obviously this pendulum that keeps swinging back and forth between progress and taking a step backwards.”