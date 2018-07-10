All 12 Soccer Players and Their Coach Rescued from Thai Cave

All 12 members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach have been rescued from a cave system in Chiang Rai, Thailand where they spent a harrowing two weeks in darkness, engaging the attention of the world and the assistance of an international rescue coalition.

The NYT reports: “All of the young Wild Boars team members and their 25-year-old coach have been rescued from Tham Luang Cave, the Thai Navy confirmed around 6:50 p.m.. Four more people have yet to leave the cave — the Thai military personnel, including a doctor, who stayed with the team in their remote cavern in recent days. The boys, their coach and the four military staff members are to spend at least a week in a hospital in Chiang Rai Province, in hopes of warding off possible infection, doctors say.”

Elon Musk posted footage of rescuers wading through the water in the cave, where he has been attempting to assist rescuers:

Just got back from Cave 3 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 9, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT