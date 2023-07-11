Battle Of The Dicks: Elon Musk suggests penis size contest with rival Mark Zuckerberg

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Elon Musk wants to settle his war with Mark Zuckerberg by having a “literal” penis “measuring contest”. The Twitter chairman has been poking fun at the Meta CEO for some time now, with things intensifying after he launched a rival to the micro-blogging site called Threads last week. The pair are already said to be planning to battle it out in a cage fight, and now, Musk has joked that they should have their manhoods sized up to see who has the biggest. He commented under his previous insult: “I propose a literal dick measuring contest. (sic)” He had originally written: “Zuck is a cuck.” A cuck…

Read More