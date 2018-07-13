Trump Baby Blimp Hits Skies Over London: WATCH

A blimp depicting Donald Trump as a baby wearing a diaper took off into the skies over London on Friday to protest the U.S. president’s visit to the U.K..

Crowds Cheered as it took off over the Houses of Parliament on its first journey, The Guardian reports: “About 15 minutes earlier there was excitement on the ground as two military helicopters passed overhead; the blimp was fully inflated but moored to the ground. “Quick, turn him around,” a cry went up, but organisers said he was not allowed to take to the air before 9.30am. If Trump had been in the helicopter and looking out of the window, he might have caught a glance of Baby Blimp’s behind. ”

The Hill adds: ‘The president’s schedule will keep him in more rural areas to potentially avoid the large-scale protests planned in London. However, residents in the countryside are still coming up with ways to protest the president’s presence. One group created a crop circle with the phrase “F—- Trump” written in Russian along his helicopter path during his visit in Chequers. The 2004 Green Day hit song “American Idiot” has also climbed to the top of the U.K.’s music charts ahead of Trump’s visit, egged on in part by a social media campaign meant to protest Trump.’