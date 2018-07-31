Trump Calls Conservative Billionaire Activist Koch Brothers a ‘Total Joke,’ Taps 3D Guns, Limbaugh, Collusion in Tuesday Tweetstorm

‘Call Me By Your Name’ on Starz, ‘Real Housewives of NY’ on a Sinking Ship, ‘Making It’ and More TV This Week

Donald Trump attacked the billionaire conservative activist donors Charles and David Koch in a Tuesday morning tweetstorm in which he also questioned a government settlement with a company that will allow for the distribution of blueprints for 3-D printed AR-15 rifles.

Tweeted Trump: “The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made………them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker – a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again!

In another tweet, Trump said: “I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!”

And it wouldn’t be a tweetstorm without this: “Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn’t matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!”

And this gemstone: “Rush Limbaugh is a great guy who truly gets it!”