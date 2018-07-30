Brawls Break Out at Donald Trump’s Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’ Star: WATCH

Two brawls have broken out at Donald Trump’s Hollywood Boulevard ‘Walk of Fame star over the past four days. The first took place on Friday night (above) days after the star was vandalized by man with a pick axe.

CBS LA reports that another took place last night: “CBS2’s Greg Mills was at the location when another brawl broke out Sunday evening. LAPD tried to keep the pro-Trump forces away from the anti-Trump group. Mills was there when one vocal Trump detractor in a burgundy shirt ended up being wrestled to the ground by police. That man was arrested, Mills reported. It’s the second big fight at the location in four days. There has been fighting, screaming matches, pushing and shoving, acts of vandalism, men dressed as Russian cops “protecting” the star — comedian George Lopez even pretended to urinate on the star using a water bottle.”

Watch: