Trump’s Personal Driver Sues Him for 3,300 Hours of Unpaid Overtime

Donald Trump’s personal driver of 25 years sued him on Monday for 3,300 hours of unpaid overtime in a complaint that said he was exploited “in an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige.”

Bloomberg reports: ‘Trump’s personal driver for more than 25 years says the billionaire real estate developer didn’t pay him overtime and raised his salary only twice in 15 years, clawing back the second raise by cutting off his health benefits. Noel Cintron, who is listed in public records as a registered Republican, sued the Trump Organization for about 3,300 hours of overtime that he says he worked in the past six years. He’s not allowed to sue for overtime prior to that due to the statute of limitations.’

TMZ adds: “According to a lawsuit, Noel says he was making $62,700 per year and, in 2006, he got bumped up to $68,000. Great, right? Well, Noel says he got another raise in 2010, but this time Trump pulled a fast one on him. In the suit, obtained by TMZ, he says his salary jumped up to $75k annually — but, at the same time, he was forced to surrender his health benefits, which he says saved the Trump Corporation nearly $18k per year.