Kellyanne Conway: ‘I’m a Victim of Sexual Assault’ — WATCH

Kellyanne Conway told CNN’s Jake Tapper that she is a victim of sexual assault in a conversation about the Kavanaugh allegations on State of the Union Sunday: “I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape. I’m a victim of sexual assault. I don’t expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that. You have to be responsible for your own conduct.”

Replied Tapper: “I’m sorry you went through that…but you work for a president that says all the women who have accused him are lying. There have been a number of people…”

“And don’t conflate that,” Conway responded. “With this…and certainly don’t conflate that with what happened to me. It’d be a huge mistake, Jake. Let’s not do it. Let’s not always bring Trump into everything that happens in this universe.”