Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Splits with Boyfriend of 7 Years

LGBTQ World News Digest: 12 Stories from Around the Globe You Should Know About

Queer Eye avocado guru Antoni Porowski has split up with his boyfriend of seven years, art director Joey Krietemeyer.

Said Queer Eye‘s culture guru Karamo Brown to Us Weekly: “Antoni’s just happy in his life. He deserves all the happiness in the world. People don’t realize what a sweet, empathetic person he is. So I just love that he’s happy.”

Porowski recently opened a new restaurant in New York City’s West Village.

Wrote Grub Street about the eatery: “This new-look Village Den isn’t exactly a retro-chic diner. Instead, it’s a counter-service, fast-casual joint where the food is, in the parlance of the times, “clean,” meaning this spoon, by design, will not be greasy. Porowski worked with the Wayfarer’s Chris Shea on the menu, and they took a lean-cuisine approach. Calories, carbs, protein, and sugar are listed for each menu item, and a couple of shakes reference the keto diet (the Cake & Bake Keto and Awesome Almond Keto) that informs the menu. There is also avocado, of course, as in a tartine on “health bread” and in the Greenwich breakfast bowl with sweet-potato hash browns. The almond Caesar is made with a creamy almond vinaigrette, and the meatballs are turkey, honey roasted, and served with cauliflower rice in a bowl.”