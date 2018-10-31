Trump Blasts House Speaker Paul Ryan for Opposing Him on ‘Something He Knows Nothing About’

Donald Trump blasted House Speaker Paul Ryan on Twitter Wednesday, a day after Ryan smacked down Trump’s claim he would do away with birthright citizenship via executive order. Said Ryan on Tuesday: “You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”

Tweeted Trump: “Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about! Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!”