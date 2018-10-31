Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Dozens of Democratic House Candidate’s Signs Defaced with ‘GAY LOVER’ and ‘BABY KILLER’

Trump Blasts House Speaker Paul Ryan for Opposing Him on ‘Something He Knows Nothing About’

by Andy Towle
October 31, 2018 | 1:00pm

Donald Trump blasted House Speaker Paul Ryan on Twitter Wednesday, a day after Ryan smacked down Trump’s claim he would do away with birthright citizenship via executive order. Said Ryan on Tuesday: “You cannot end birthright citizenship with an executive order.”

Tweeted Trump: “Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about! Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!”

You Might Also Like