Megyn Kelly Defends Blackface in Segment Denouncing ‘Politically Correct’ Halloween: WATCH

Megyn Kelly defended blackface in a Halloween costume segment on the TODAY Show

Said Kelly: “I have to give you a fair warning, I’m a little fired up about Halloween costumes this morning. I mean, truly, political correctness has gone amok. There are strict rules on what you may and may not wear by someone who thinks is the boss of you.”

Kelly then complained that the “costume police” are really cracking down this year, pointing out costumes that Kent University in the UK noted as inappropriate.

“You’re not allowed to dress like Harvey Weinstein,” Kelly said.

When the other hosts objected, saying that nobody should be dressing like a sexual predator, Kelly said, “I don’t want the University of Kent telling me that I can’t do it. You can’t wear anything Mexican-based. You cannot dress as a Native American…as a nun. Isn’t the whole purpose of Halloween to dress up and pretend you’re someone other than yourself?”

Kelly added that she’s going to dress up with one of her production team as the letters “F” and “U”.

She added: “I feel like it’s so absurd. Who comes up with these rules?…What is racist? You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing as a character.”

In 2013, Kelly made headlines after she proclaimed that Santa is white, and Jesus is too.