Horror Spawn Sequel: Jamie Lee Curtis Is Her Mother Janet Leigh in ‘Psycho’ in Origin-Story Costume At Last ‘Halloween’ Premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis honoured her late mother, Janet Leigh, at the premiere of ‘Halloween Kills’.

The 62-year-old actress attended the costume party screening of her latest movie – in which she reprises her role as Laurie Strode – at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday (12.10.21) and turned heads by dressing as her mom’s ‘Psycho’ character, Marion Crane.

As well as a dress and hair style that matched the character from the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock classic, Jamie accessorised her look with a blood-splattered shower curtain, paying homage to the movie’s famous stabbing scene.

Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram, the actress captioned her post: “Honoring my mother in ALL her gory…I meant glory!

“PREMIERE PARTY TIME! (sic)”

Jamie became known as a scream queen for her roles in other horror flicks ‘Prom Night’ and ‘Terror Train’ and praised the Venice Film Festival, where ‘Halloween Kills’ had its premiere, for giving a chance to horror movies.

She said: “I think the horror genre has been culled from the herd. When I was first coming up, we called them B-movies and they were dismissed as being not very good.

“But the Italian audience, the critics, their cinema community and the Venice Film Festival have always supported that genre.”

Jamie was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the festival but admits there is plenty that she still hopes to accomplish.

She said: “It does seem weird to me because I have so much I still want to do, fingers crossed – back off, Covid!

“I feel incredibly vibrant and excited about all the opportunities that have come to me and the opportunities I have manifested.”