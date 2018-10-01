Chris Evans and Other Celebs Slam Kanye West After ‘SNL’ Pro-Trump MAGA Rant, Call to Abolish 13th Amendment

Drag Queen Slams NYC’s Iconic ‘Monster’ Gay Bar for Racism Before Walking Out, Prompting Others to Pull Their Shows: WATCH

Kanye West concluded a disastrous performance on SNL Saturday night by donning a MAGA hat and going on a pro-Trump rant. He was reportedly booed offstage.

Said Kanye, who also announced he’d now be known as Ye: “The blacks want always Democrats … you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan. There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

But it didn’t end there. Following the show, Kanye West tweeted that the 13th Amendment (outlawing slavery) should be abolished before amending his thoughts under an avalanche of criticism. In a photo accompanying the tweet, he proudly displayed the MAGA hat.

Tweeted the rapper: “this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love”

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

Who loved Kanye’s display of MAGA-ness? Trump, of course, who tweeted: “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

And Trump’s mini-me.

Is anyone even a little bit shocked that @kanyewest was bullied backstage for wanting to wear a #maga hat on SNL? Despite the BS they preach, the left isn’t tolerant of any view that differs even slightly from their own. You obey or you’re out. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 30, 2018

Celebs responded.

Chris Evans tweeted: “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

Soledad O’Brien labeled Kanye and “idiot,” tweeting: “The 13th ammendment abolished slavery. Re-upping this from the last time: @ye is truly an idiot. Message sent with distaste for idiocy.”

The 13th ammendment abolished slavery. Re-upping this from the last time: @ye is truly an idiot. Message sent with distaste for idiocy. https://t.co/d0BNi45Zm8 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) September 30, 2018

And Michael Rapaport tweeted, ‘When you say “We” you’re talking about Kendal & them right?

Cause you’re not speaking for anyone else up in here’

When you say “We” you’re talking about Kendal & them right?

Cause you’re not speaking for anyone else up in here https://t.co/Z03ci4s0G1 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 30, 2018

Lana Del Rey:

RT for Lana Del Rey

Like for Kanye West #LanaVsKanye pic.twitter.com/MPQzTGjLbc — WILD FOR LANA (@WILDFORLANAA) October 1, 2018

Kanye West is like if a Saturday afternoon barbershop argument came to life in the body of one person. — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) October 1, 2018

I ❤️ @kanyewest: #MAGA hat back on. “Or I’ma put my Superman cape on, which means you can’t tell me what to do. Follow your heart and stop following your mind. That’s how we’re controlled. That how we’re programmed. If you want the world to move forward, try love.” pic.twitter.com/PBwLcpSRRI — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) October 1, 2018

I’m consciously choosing to tweet about plant-based burgers and not current statements about the 13th Amendment from a certain MAGA follower. Respectfully, please don’t @ me. I can’t do nothing for him. pic.twitter.com/NX2Vphaz9m — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 30, 2018