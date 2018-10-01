Towleroad Gay News

Chris Evans and Other Celebs Slam Kanye West After ‘SNL’ Pro-Trump MAGA Rant, Call to Abolish 13th Amendment

by Andy Towle
October 1, 2018 | 7:50am

Kanye West concluded a disastrous performance on SNL Saturday night by donning a MAGA hat and going on a pro-Trump rant. He was reportedly booed offstage.

Said Kanye, who also announced he’d now be known as Ye: “The blacks want always Democrats … you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare… does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan. There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

But it didn’t end there. Following the show, Kanye West tweeted that the 13th Amendment (outlawing slavery) should be abolished before amending his thoughts under an avalanche of criticism. In a photo accompanying the tweet, he proudly displayed the MAGA hat.

Tweeted the rapper: “this represents good and America becoming whole again.  We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs.  We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love”

Who loved Kanye’s display of MAGA-ness? Trump, of course, who tweeted: “Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) – no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge!”

And Trump’s mini-me.

Celebs responded.

Chris Evans tweeted: “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

Soledad O’Brien labeled Kanye and “idiot,” tweeting: “The 13th ammendment abolished slavery. Re-upping this from the last time: @ye is truly an idiot. Message sent with distaste for idiocy.”

And Michael Rapaport tweeted, ‘When you say “We” you’re talking about Kendal & them right?
Cause you’re not speaking for anyone else up in here’

Lana Del Rey:

