Stormy Daniels Fires Back at Trump: ‘Game On, Tiny’

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels fired back at Donald Trump after the president celebrated the dismissal of her defamation lawsuit against him by calling her “horseface.”
Tweeted Daniels, referencing the size of his genitalia: “Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.”
Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti responded in earlier tweets: “You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home? .
@realDonaldTrump – tens of millions of Americans are tired of your fraud, lies, and corruption. They are equally tired of your attacks on women, especially the ones who you have had sex with while cheating on your wives. We (and the UN) are laughing AT YOU, not with you. #Basta”