Stormy Daniels Fires Back at Trump: ‘Game On, Tiny’

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels fired back at Donald Trump after the president celebrated the dismissal of her defamation lawsuit against him by calling her “horseface.”

Tweeted Daniels, referencing the size of his genitalia: “Ladies and Gentlemen, may I present your president. In addition to his…umm…shortcomings, he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter AGAIN! And perhaps a penchant for bestiality. Game on, Tiny.”

