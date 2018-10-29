Bakery Sparks Uproar by Referring to Gingerbread Men as ‘Ginger Persons’

A bakery which refers to its Gingerbread Men as ‘Ginger Persons‘ has sparked a debate on Twitter, outraging some users as an example of political correctness run amok.

However, the baker explained to a Twitter user that had claimed credit for the politically correct name change that the bakery has been calling them that since the early ’80s.

Tweeted Thomas the Baker: “Sorry to disappoint you all – they have been Ginger Persons since 1983! It was chosen by one of our Managers in York and the name stuck. We did get a complaint from trading standards in the 80’s that we were discriminating against ginger haired people – seriously!! ”

Gingerbread men being changed to Ginger ‘persons’ 😭😂 people need to get a grip, most ridiculous thing I’ve seen ahahaha pic.twitter.com/PWEbNPKGdU — Courtney Hodgson (@Ccourtney_1999) October 21, 2018

Gingerbread men have now been renamed Ginger Persons 😂@mothercareuk I demand you change your sexist name IMMEDIATELY! 😂🙄❄️ #PERSONCare pic.twitter.com/imlJqFAgQt — Ben Dav (@bendav85) October 23, 2018

If they are now ginger persons bc they can't be called gingerbread men, due to sexism. I'm now claiming its discrimination against gingers. #gingerbreadmen #greggs pic.twitter.com/Nh5jAriDFu — Lulo_xox (@Lulo_xox) October 27, 2018

Hi, can I have some non binary, gender fluid ginger persons please? pic.twitter.com/ZipuWxTgn4 — José Luíz (@JoeMckechnie1) October 24, 2018

ginger persons oh my god i hate the world — anna (@annabuckIey) October 24, 2018

Everyone fuming that they’re now called ginger persons instead of men. Alls I could notice is the shitty offer of 4 for 2 quid or 50p each pic.twitter.com/D5MQxQInfl — Connor (@ConB_EFC) October 27, 2018

Political correctness has gone bonkers. Bye bye ginger bread man hello ginger persons 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9guPxzgcjF — Kev (@007Magpie) October 25, 2018