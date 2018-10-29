Towleroad Gay News

Bakery Sparks Uproar by Referring to Gingerbread Men as ‘Ginger Persons’

by Towleroad
October 29, 2018 | 11:19am

ginger persons

A bakery which refers to its Gingerbread Men as ‘Ginger Persons‘ has sparked a debate on Twitter, outraging some users as an example of political correctness run amok.

However, the baker explained to a Twitter user that had claimed credit for the politically correct name change that the bakery has been calling them that since the early ’80s.

Tweeted Thomas the Baker: “Sorry to disappoint you all – they have been Ginger Persons since 1983! It was chosen by one of our Managers in York and the name stuck. We did get a complaint from trading standards in the 80’s that we were discriminating against ginger haired people – seriously!! ”

