Bakery Sparks Uproar by Referring to Gingerbread Men as ‘Ginger Persons’

A bakery which refers to its Gingerbread Men as ‘Ginger Persons‘ has sparked a debate on Twitter, outraging some users as an example of political correctness run amok.
However, the baker explained to a Twitter user that had claimed credit for the politically correct name change that the bakery has been calling them that since the early ’80s.
Tweeted Thomas the Baker: “Sorry to disappoint you all – they have been Ginger Persons since 1983! It was chosen by one of our Managers in York and the name stuck. We did get a complaint from trading standards in the 80’s that we were discriminating against ginger haired people – seriously!! ”
