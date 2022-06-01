‘SYTYCD’ Contract Exposed After Matthew Morrison Gets Booted As Judge For Violating ‘Production Protocols’

Mega

So You Think You Can Dance made headlines after Matthew Morrison revealed he got booted as a judge for “violating production protocols.” Radar has obtained the contract that dancers are forced to sign which lays out the ground rules for the competition series as speculation continues to grow around Morrison’s shocking exit.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me,” Morrison said in a statement on Friday. “Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

He added, “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

Mega

In the contract obtained by Radaronline.com, dancers are given clear instructions on what could get them axed from the hit show. We’re told SYTYCD judges are required to sign similar documents.

Contestants must abide by all rules of conduct. “I will not harass, intimidate or threaten anyone with whom I am in contact in connection with my participation” on the show, the documents state.

The contract outlines that it’s a federal offense “to rig or attempt to rig in whole or in part a quiz show, game show, or contest.” By signing the documents, dancers also agree they will not “give, shall agree to give, have given or have agreed to give anything of value to any member of the production staff, anyone associated in any manner with the television series.”

Fox’s policy prohibits payments “or the giving of anything of value to arrange personal appearances on the Program.”

Mega

Dancers are also forced to acknowledge that it is a federal offense “to accept or agree to accept anything of value to promote any product, service, or venture on the air,” as well as receiving payments “or the giving of anything of value to arrange personal appearances on the Program.”

They agree not to “engage in any activity, publicity, speech, social media commentary, blogging, and/or vlogging and/or any other commentary in any and all media and/or any behavior that may be deemed grossly offensive.”

This includes “blatant expressions of bigotry, prejudice, homophobia, racism, sexism, harassment and/or any other activity Producer, in its sole discretion, finds to be vulgar, indecent, disrespectful, offensive, hate speech and/or otherwise objectionable.”

Mega

If any of the contestants violate the contract policies, the documents read the “Producer shall be entitled to take any action that Producer deems appropriate, including, without limitation and as applicable, removing me from consideration as a contestant on the Program.”

Fox did not disclose what production policies Morrison violated that caused him to get fired.

Radaronline.com was told that Morrison’s violation most likely did not include a dancing pro or contestant. An industry insider told us the pros have not been revealed and will find out if they made the show when America does. If Morrison’s violation involved a contestant, they would have also been fired, which we’ve learned hasn’t happened.

Fox is currently scrambling for a replacement judge, who will join JoJo Siwa, 19, and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, 39, during the next round of the competition series when it airs on June 15.