Golfer Michelle Wie Rips Rudy Giuliani After Creepy Comments About Rush Limbaugh and Her Panties

Pro LPGA golfer Michelle Wie hit back at remarks Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani made on former Trump aide Steve Bannon’s podcast this week. Giuliani characterized the remarks as a “funny story.”

Golfweek reports: “He then proceeded to recount a round with the late Rush Limbaugh at a charity fundraiser seven years ago in which the paparazzi was’driving us crazy.’ Giuliani went on to suggest that the photographers were actually in pursuit because of the putting stance of their playing partner Michelle Wie, who ‘bends all the way over and her panties show.'”

Wrote Wie in a statement on Twitter, in part: “What this person should have remembered from that day. was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory. I shudder thinking that he was smiling to my face and complimenting me on my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day. What should be discussed is the elite skill level that women play at, not what we wear or look like. My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year), NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt.”