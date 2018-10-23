Andy Cohen Slams ‘Jackhole’ Trump for Creating ‘Scarier, Less Safe World’ for Trans People: WATCH

Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen made the Trump administration his ‘Jackhole of the Day’ on Monday night, denouncing the plans published by the New York Times over the weekend to legally erase transgender identity by defining gender by genitalia at birth.

Said Cohen: “As it is, trans people are among the most vulnerable in our society and, as people in Washington quietly try to make this a scarier, less safe world for them, it’s time for the rest of us to decide what kind of country we want to be.”