Lady Gaga: Trump ‘Driven by Ignorance’ on Transgender Policy

Lady Gaga spoke out for transgender people on Twitter following news of the Trump administration’s plans to legally erase them.

Tweeted Gaga: “The government may be living in an alternate universe, but we as a society & culture know who we are and know our truth and must stick together and raise our voices so we can educate them about gender identities….While today you might feel unheard or unseen, know that this is not the reality of humanity. This is another display of leadership being driven by ignorance. # TransRightsAreHumanRights # WontBeErased”

October 22, 2018