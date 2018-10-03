‘Well Boo Yourself’: Lindsey Graham Lashes Out at Audience for Booing His Defense of Brett Kavanaugh – WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lashed out at an audience at The Atlantic Festival after the audience booed him for declaring that SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh was “treated like crap.”
READ THIS NEXT: Broadway Performer Goes Viral with Dramatic Retelling of Lindsey Graham’s Kavanaugh ‘Hissy Fit’ — WATCH
“Yeah, well boo yourself,” Lindsey spat back.
Booed by the audience when he says Kavanaugh "was treated like crap," Sen. Lindsey Graham responds, "Yeah, well boo yourself." pic.twitter.com/Ns6dNPCSk4
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 3, 2018