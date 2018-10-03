Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Stormy Daniels Tells Jimmy Kimmel About Sex with Trump: ‘I Laid There and Prayed for Death’ — WATCH

‘Well Boo Yourself’: Lindsey Graham Lashes Out at Audience for Booing His Defense of Brett Kavanaugh – WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 3, 2018 | 1:36pm

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lashed out at an audience at The Atlantic Festival after the audience booed him for declaring that SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh was “treated like crap.”

READ THIS NEXT: Broadway Performer Goes Viral with Dramatic Retelling of Lindsey Graham’s Kavanaugh ‘Hissy Fit’ — WATCH

“Yeah, well boo yourself,” Lindsey spat back.

You Might Also Like