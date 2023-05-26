Brett Kavanaugh lobbed ‘the judicial version of a grenade’ at Sam Alito this week: analysis

Published by

Raw Story

Reacting to a blunt-talking concurring opinion submitted by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh taking on the ruling authored by colleague Sam Alito, Loyola Law School Professor Jessica Levinson suggested in a new column for MSNBC there is the makings of a schism developing within the conservative majority court. At issue was the court severely limiting the ability of the government to enforce the Clean Water Act, with Kavanaugh agreeing with the ultimate decision, but siding with the liberal wing in pointing out that the court is making law instead of interpreting it. According to Levinson,…

Read More