Megyn Kelly Out at NBC After Defending Blackface, Will Collect $69 Million Paycheck: REPORT

Megyn Kelly is exiting NBC News and she’ll take her full $69 paycheck with her unless network bosses can prove she somehow violated her contract, according to the Daily Mail.

The news follows a tearful on-air apology (above) for remarks defending blackface as a Halloween costume.

The Mail’s NBC source said: “Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back. We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word – she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again. Here’s the worst part – her deal is a non-break deal – so she walks away with all that money. It’s disgusting and heads should roll here because of it.”

Said Kelly earlier this week: “I feel like it’s so absurd. Who comes up with these rules?…What is racist? You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing as a character.”