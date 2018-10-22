4 Nashville Gay Bars Targeted by Pro-Trump ‘MAGA’ Hate Mail: WATCH

At least four gay bars in Nashville, Tennessee have been targeted with pro-Trump MAGA hate mail in the past week.

Newschannel 5 reports: ‘On Thursday, Melvin Brown, owner of Stirrup, received a flyer in the mail with the letters LGBT on the front of it. But instead of standing for lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender, the letters LGBT are portrayed with a picture of the Statue of Liberty, a gun, a beer and an image of President Trump. The postcard has a “MAGA” stamp on the back of it and has a return address that traces back to an empty lot in downtown Nashville. “When you put a picture of an assault riffle on there which was used in the Pulse shooting and you mail it to every LGBT bar in Nashville, that is coming from a hateful place. To say that it’s disturbing is an understatement,” Brown said.’