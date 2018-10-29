Towleroad Gay News

Fans Think Taron Egerton Just Came Out as Gay or Bi

October 29, 2018 | 7:34am

Welsh actor Taron Egerton posted a photo to his days-old Instagram account that has fans wild speculating that he has come out as gay or bisexual.

The photo? A young man with Egerton’s caption: “Cutie. My boy ❤️”

And when one commenter wrote, “does that mean he’s got a boyfriend now,” Egerton ‘liked’ the comment.

Cutie. My boy ❤️

Instagram followers immediately began posting rainbow emojis “🌈🌈🌈” and remarks like “LGBT KING WOW” and “gay icon”. Others tried to determine what was going on through the “what do u meme” cards in his subject’s hands, or the Bowie portrait on the wall.

For now, the “boy” remains a mystery.

Egerton stars (and sings) in the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman with Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as Elton’s longtime manager and lover John Reid.

