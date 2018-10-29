Fans Think Taron Egerton Just Came Out as Gay or Bi

Trump Again Calls Journalists the ‘Enemy of the People’ Two Days After Deadly Synagogue Attack

Welsh actor Taron Egerton posted a photo to his days-old Instagram account that has fans wild speculating that he has come out as gay or bisexual.

The photo? A young man with Egerton’s caption: “Cutie. My boy ❤️”

And when one commenter wrote, “does that mean he’s got a boyfriend now,” Egerton ‘liked’ the comment.

Instagram followers immediately began posting rainbow emojis “🌈🌈🌈” and remarks like “LGBT KING WOW” and “gay icon”. Others tried to determine what was going on through the “what do u meme” cards in his subject’s hands, or the Bowie portrait on the wall.

For now, the “boy” remains a mystery.

Egerton stars (and sings) in the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman with Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as Elton’s longtime manager and lover John Reid.