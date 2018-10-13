Todrick Hall Apologizes for Putting His Break-Up on Blast: WATCH

Todrick Hall apologized to his ex-boyfriend, his ex-boyfriend’s mother, and the public for putting his break-up on blast in an epic Instagram post earlier this week.

Said Hall in a new two-part video on Instagram: “‘I posted some things on my Insta story a couple days ago I should not have posted. I was in a situation where someone I loved had betrayed me and lied to me. And while he was not my boyfriend, we were in a sort of relationship. There were betrayals and lines that were crossed. I should have handled those situations behind the scenes. And instead I took to Instagram which was a very immature Regina George-esque approach at life, and…I posted things online not realizing the impact that it would have. This person has been receiving death threats and people telling him that he should commit suicide…That is not something that is okay. I don’t think it is fair for me to act like it is you all’s fault for doing that. It’s my fault for blasting him on my social media. I really apologize, I should have taken the Michelle Obama approach. I took the Cardi B approach. I love Cardi B but that was not the time to do that. My mom has taught me better than that.”

Added Hall: “This is not the way I would want my child ever to handle this situation….I will continue working on myself to be a better person for you all.”