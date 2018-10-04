Mitch McConnell Sets Up Key Vote on Kavanaugh Nomination as GOP Limits Viewing of FBI ‘Investigation’ Results

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a cloture vote for Friday on the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh following the review of the results of the FBI’s sham investigation, which Republicans have also constricted.

The Hill reports: ‘Senators are being told that they will get to review a supplemental FBI background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday, but only one copy is being made available to senators under restricted conditions. Only one copy is being made available to senators, and each party will take turns viewing it in one-hour increments, Durbin said. “Get this — one copy! For the United States Senate,” he said. “That’s what we were told. And we were also that we would be given one hour for the Dems, one hour for the Republicans. Alternating. “We tried to reserve some time to read it. That is ridiculous,” he said. “One copy?!”…If all 100 senators decide to review the document and it takes each senator 30 minutes to peruse the document, it could take 50 hours for the entire chamber to examine it.’