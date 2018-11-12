Boston Gay Bars Receive Threatening Phone Calls

At least two Boston gay bars received threatening phone calls around the same time on consecutive nights over the weekend, according to police. What the threats were was not disclosed.

dbar in Dorchester received a threatening call on Friday night, and Alley Bar in downtown Boston received a similar call on Saturday.

Police Commissioner William G. Gross told the Boston Herald: “If we receive calls for threats, we’re going to investigate it, we’re going to investigate it to the fullest potential and hope we get the individual making those threats. We like to be cognizant of any threat. Any threat is always concerning, but we’re here for the folks.”

The Boston Globe reported on the threat to Alley Bar: “Rocco LaMonica, the bar’s manager on duty, said a doorman answered the bar’s phone and heard the threats. LaMonica would not comment on what happened during the call but said it ‘was threatening enough that we needed to call the police.’ ‘We’re not going to stand back for anybody,’ LaMonica said. ‘You can’t take a chance now.'”