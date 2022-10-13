‘Radicalised teenager’ killed two outside Slovakia gay bar – PM

Published by

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) -A “radicalised teenager” shot dead two people outside a gay bar in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said. A gunman killed two people and wounded another near the Teplaren bar in the city centre on Wednesday evening, police said. The suspected attacker was himself found dead on Thursday morning, officers added. “I strongly condemn a murder of two young people shot dead in Bratislava last night by a radicalised teenager,” Heger wrote on Twitter. “No form of white supremacy, racism and extremism against communities, incl. LGBTI, can be tolerated,” h…

