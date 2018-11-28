Cindy Hyde-Smith Wins Senate Race in Mississippi Despite Racist Background

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith won her U.S. Senate runoff against former congressman and agriculture secretary Mike Espy despite her racist background.

During the campaign, Facebook photos emerged of Hyde-Smith posing with Confederate items with the caption “Mississippi history at its best!” as well as news that she had once attended a white segregated school and sent her daughter to one. She also told supporters that she’d be “on the front row” if one of her supporters “invited me to a public hanging.”

Donald Trump, who held a rally in Tupelo in support of Hyde-Smith, congratulated her on Twitter, saying he was “very proud.”