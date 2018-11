The TODAY show paid a visit to Highclere Castle in north Hampshire, UK to get a first look at the upcoming Downton Abbey movie, set to premiere in September 2019.

There are no spoilers here as all the players were tight-lipped, but fans of the beloved series will be happy to see¬†Hugh Bonneville, Joanne Froggatt, Michelle Dockery, Phyllis Logan and Jim Carter back in their proper attire. Town and Country recently published an update on what we know so far about the film if you’re hungry for more.