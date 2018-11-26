This Couple Fell in Love at First Sight and Have Some Things to Say About Gay Long Term Relationships: WATCH

Mark and Rey fell in love at first sight after following each other on Twitter and Instagram, and the personal trainer and actor talk about what it takes to maintain a healthy long-term relationship in a new clip from Into’s ‘Queer Love’ series.

Said Rey about making relationships work: “So there is a stigma out there that gay men aren’t made to be in long term relationships. I don’t feel like I believe in that stigma. Every couple goes through hardships in their relationship whether it’s cheating or miscommunication – there are going to be times when you’re gonna make a mistake.”

Mark agreed: “I think it’s definitely communication and being able to fulfill each other’s needs. Even when there’s temptation you’ve got to remind yourself, you’ve invested a lot of time in this relationship and would you really want to throw it away for something that’s temporary.”