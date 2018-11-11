‘Gay Latino Immigrant’ Says Tucker Carlson Lied, Plans to Pursue Assault Charges: STATEMENT

Juan Manuel Granados, the “gay Latino immigrant” allegedly assaulted by FOX News host Tucker Carlson at a Virginia country club says Carlson is lying about the incident and intends to pursue assault charges.

Granados says that Carlson and Carlson’s son were the aggressors and he never called Carlson’s daughter obscenities. Granados adds that Carlson’s daughter is underage and was drinking at the time.

Attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted out a statement (below) from Granados along with a 2012 article about Granados and his husband Will Trinkle written after the couple filed a lawsuit against an athletic club in Roanoke, Virginia for discriminating against their family. They were successful in getting the club to change its policy.

Said Avenatti in the tweet: “The next time @ TuckerCarlson seeks to attack someone and then lie about it, he better first do his homework about the person and their credibility. Juan is a leader in the community who has a history of standing up for what is right. He is a very good man.”

Granados’ statement:

Statement of Juan Manuel Granados

I am very active in the Charlottesville community and am involved in many charities and local organizations. I serve on the Boards of the Women’s Initiative, 2nd Street Gallery, and the Lighthouse Studio, and also serve on the Tom Tom Festival committee. I am a proud gay member of the Latino community and am also an immigrant. I obtained my U.S. citizenship in late September.

Tucker Carlson’s explanation of what transpired at the Farmington Country Club in Virginia on October 13 is a complete fabrication. Among the many lies contained in his statement:

1 – I NEVER called any member of his family any names. I never attacked his daughter as Tucker claims. I never called his daughter or son a “cunt” or “whore” or anything approximating that. I certainly never apologized for using those words or admitted to saying them because I never said them. Many witnesses support this fact. Tucker has created this story out of thin air – it never happened.

2 – Tucker’s daughter never “returned to the table in tears” as he claims. That too is a complete fiction.

3 – Tucker’s son and Tucker, together with the unidentified “friend,” were the aggressors that night as shown in the video. I never threatened any of them. When one views the video, you can clearly see whom is being aggressive. I am seated calmly.

4 – Tucker threatened me with physical violence and told me to “Go back to where you came from” before another patron started filming the incident. On the video, Tucker is shown yelling various profanities at me and threatening me. Tucker’s friend is seen grabbing me, yanking me off my chair and also threatening physical violence while another patron says there is no need for physical violence.

5 – Tucker’s daughter was drinking that night despite the fact that she is underage at 19. She repeatedly came to the bar to get drinks and Tucker was fully aware his daughter was drinking.

I intend on pursuing possible charges against Tucker for assault, against his son for assault and battery, and against his “friend” for assault and battery. I did not deserve to be treated that way that night and I did not deserve to be told to “go back to where you came from.”

I am confident that after a full and complete investigation, the truth will be known and Tucker’s version of events will be shown to be a complete fabrication.

Here is a statement from my client regarding the incident with Tucker Carlson and Tucker's fabricated version of events. As a father of two teenage daughters myself, I find it disgraceful that Tucker seeks to justify his behavior by falsely hiding behind his family. #Coward pic.twitter.com/j9uX7pRdyP — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 11, 2018