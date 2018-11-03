Austin Wolf, Bruce Beckham, Boomer Banks, Jason Vario and More Gay Performers Need You to Vote! – WATCH

Towleroad Gay News

by Towleroad
November 3, 2018 | 8:28am

gay adult performers Bruce Beckham, Jason Vario, Chi Chi LaRue, Adam Ramzi, Alex Mecum, Marc MacNamara, Jacen Zhu, Max Konnor, Mr. Pam, Levi Karter, and Boomer Banks

Election day is this Tuesday, November 6, and there couldn’t be a more urgent message than this right now. Let’s flip the House.

Gay adult performers Bruce Beckham, Jason Vario, Chi Chi LaRue, Adam Ramzi, Alex Mecum, Marc MacNamara, Jacen Zhu, Max Konnor, Mr. Pam, Levi Karter, and Boomer Banks kept their clothes on (well, mostly) to record a message telling fans to get to the polls on Tuesday.

 

