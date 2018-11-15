Jared Golden, UpStairs Lounge, Michael Avenatti, Green New Deal, Marie Antoinette, Lana Marks, Matthew Whitaker: HOT LINKS

MICHELLE OBAMA. On Trump winning the presidency: “I said what I continue to say: Being the commander-in-chief is a hard job. And you need to have discipline and you need to read and you need to be knowledgeable. You need to know history. You need to be careful with your words. But voters make those decisions. And once the voters have spoken, you know, we live with what we live with.”

MICHAEL AVENATTI. Arrested and released for felony domestic abuse.

UPSTAIRS LOUNGE. Unknown victim of deadly 1973 New Orleans gay bar fire finally identified. ‘On June 24, 1973, an arsonist set fire to the popular gay bar located on the edge of the French Quarter in New Orleans. The fire killed 32 patrons, but only 29 were positively identified. The remaining three victims were generically referred to as “unknown white males.”’

GREEN NEW DEAL. House freshman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez faces down Pelosi on climate change: “Incoming liberals, led by Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, are demanding Pelosi go beyond her promise to revive a select committee on global warming; they want her and the rest of the Democratic Caucus to back an ambitious plan to transition the economy to 100 percent renewable energy in a little more than a decade.”

HOUSE SPEAKER. The list of Democrats aligning against Pelosi.

MAINE. Democrats flip GOP House seat: “A Democrat who finished behind Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin in the first round of balloting has come from behind to flip the seat in the second of its two U.S. House races. Election officials declared Jared Golden the winner Thursday after a federal judge denied Poliquin’s request to halt tabulations under Maine’s new voting system…The ranked-choice voting system lets voters rank candidates from first to last on the ballot. It provides for eliminations of last-place candidates and reallocations of votes.”

LANA MARKS. Trump picks handbag designer, Mar-a-Lago member to be ambassador to South Africa.

SHE DELIVERS. Lady Gaga delivers pizza, coffee, and gift cards to fire evacuees.

MATTHEW WHITAKER. The acting attorney general and the masculine toilet: ‘In November 2014, a Miami Beach-based firm, World Patent Marketing, announced the “marketing launch” of a “MASCULINE TOILET,” which boasted a specially designed bowl to help “well-endowed men” avoid unwanted contact with porcelain or water. “The average male genitalia is between 5″ and 6″,” the firm’s press release said. “However, this invention is designed for those of us who measure longer than that.” In the same release, World Patent Marketing also touted the recent appointment of “Matthew G. Whitaker, former Iowa US Attorney and Republican candidate for United States Senate to the company’s advisory board.”’

SCAM OF THE DAY. NJ couple and homeless man conspired to create $400,000 GoFundMe get rich quick scheme.

AUCTIONS. Marie Antoinette pin goes for $36 million: “Marie Antoinette’s pendant is simply irreplaceable and the price it fetched is about far more than the gem itself,” Eddie LeVian, the chief executive of jewellers Le Vian, said in a statement. “It captures everyone’s imagination,” he added. “This is the ultimate proof, if it were needed, that the world’s ultra high net worth individuals love rare, natural fancy coloured diamond and pearls jewels as investments, and especially those with royal provenance.”

THE JOURNEY. Documentary about discrimination against gay police officers premieres at Stonewall Inn. “What you have right now is the NYPD owning some of its history, especially an ugly part of its history,” said Detective Brian Downey, President of GOAL.

