Trump: ‘I Try. I Do Try to Tell the Truth’ — WATCH

Donald Trump lied to ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl in an interview that aired Thursday morning, telling him that he always wants to tell the truth.

Said Trump: “Well, I try. I do try … and I always want to tell the truth. When I can I tell the truth. And sometimes it turns out to be where something happens it’s different or there’s a change, but I always like to be truthful.”

However, that is also a lie.

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump sounds off on border build-up, midterms and the truth as he goes one-on-one with @ABC News' @jonkarl. "When I can, I tell the truth," the president says. https://t.co/9WgnUApvXN pic.twitter.com/7PlCxEmsqh — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2018

Trump also continued his fear-mongering about an immigrant “invasion” and lied that 15,000 active duty troops were needed at the southern U.S. border to stop the migrant caravan: “We have to have a wall of people…You have caravans coming up that look a lot larger than it’s reported actually. I’m pretty good at estimating crowd size. And I’ll tell you they look a lot bigger than people would think…They can’t invade our country. You look at that it almost looks like an invasion. It’s almost does look like an invasion.”