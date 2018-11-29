Trump on Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea: ‘He’s a Weak Person…Trying to Get a Reduced Sentence’ – WATCH

Donald Trump spoke to reporters following his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea in federal court. Cohen said that he lied to a Senate intelligence panel about Trump Tower in Moscow.

Said Trump: “Cohen is being a weak person and trying to get a reduced sentence so he’s lying about a project that everybody knew about…He was convicted with a fairly long-term sentence with things unrelated to the Trump Organization…What he’s trying to do — and it’s very simple, he’s got himself a big prison sentence and he’s trying to get a much lesser prison sentence by making up a story”

Trump also told reporters that he worked with Cohen for such a long time “because a long time ago he did me a favor. A long time ago he did me a favor.”

