Trump Refuses to Walk Back Attacks on George H.W. Bush, But Uses Death as Reason to Ditch G-20 Press Conference: WATCH

Donald Trump today refused to walk back his attacks on George H.W. Bush and the Bush family when asked by a reporter if he regretted them.

Replied Trump: “Thank you very much everybody.”

Reporter: Do you regret any of your comments about George H.W. Bush or the Bush family? President Trump: "Thank you very much everybody." pic.twitter.com/TTJ5Q3CkRB — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2018

What would those attacks be? Here are just a few.

Don't talk to me about Bush, I was never a defender or a fan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2013

"@mooovin_on: No Bush, no Clinton, no RINOs, no golfing, no more handouts!! It's got to be @realDonaldTrump. Time for #Trump2016" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2014

"@cisrabbit: Not to mention we already had two Bush presidents, neither of which were too successful. Insanity would be to want a third." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2014

The last thing we need is another Bush in the White House. Would be the same old thing (remember "read my lips, no more taxes"). GREATNESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2015

The last thing our country needs is another BUSH! Dumb as a rock! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2015

Jeb Bush never uses his last name on advertising, signage, materials etc. Is he ashamed of the name BUSH? A pretty sad situation. Go Jeb! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

"@YoungYoung54: @JeriHyatt @megynkelly @JebBush So true. Jeb Bush is crazy, who cares that he speaks Mexican, this is America, English !!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

I cannot believe how bad Jeb Bush looks with his insane answer on Iraq, and then his numerous corrections which made him look even worse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2015

Flashback – Jeb Bush received a $4M tax payer bailout in 1990 http://t.co/R2bpNbRQRX Guess who was POTUS then? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2015

Now that George Bush is campaigning for Jeb(!), is he fair game for questions about World Trade Center, Iraq War and eco collapse? Careful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2016

View this post on Instagram Enough is Enough- no more Bushes! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Aug 10, 2015 at 9:36am PDT

However, here’s what Bush tweeted on Saturday morning: “President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!”

President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Then Trump used Bush’s death as a reason for cancelling a planned G-20 press conference.

Tweeted Trump: “I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20……..However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference.”

….However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

People weren’t buying it.

yeah right. Every real president would use the press-conference to honor G H W Bush, find words of respect and praise. Only fake presidents run away to avoid being held accountable — carsten hucho (@Carsten_Hucho) December 1, 2018

You respect nobody.Another funeral you will not be welcomed at. You cancelled your press conference because you are afraid. Because every day you get closer to being in prison. Ane every day you say something stupid that makes it easier for Mueller. — Typoknig (@RealTypoknig) December 1, 2018

…translation… "I'm really not in the mood to be compared to a superior human being right now"… — LLMagan (@LaurieMagan) December 1, 2018

You could have started the press conference by giving your condolences on his passing and some kind respectful words about his presidency – but having no empathy that would be impossible – so probably best to cancel. #TrumpTotalDisgrace #DonTheCon — Ms Tattygrass (@MTattygrass) December 1, 2018