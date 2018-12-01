Trump Refuses to Walk Back Attacks on George H.W. Bush, But Uses Death as Reason to Ditch G-20 Press Conference: WATCH

Towleroad Gay News

Donald Trump today refused to walk back his attacks on George H.W. Bush and the Bush family when asked by a reporter if he regretted them.

Replied Trump: “Thank you very much everybody.”

What would those attacks be? Here are just a few.

 

Enough is Enough- no more Bushes! #MakeAmericaGreatAgain

However, here’s what Bush tweeted on Saturday morning: “President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!”

Then Trump used Bush’s death as a reason for cancelling a planned G-20 press conference.

Tweeted Trump: “I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20……..However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference.”

People weren’t buying it.

