Chicago Neighborhood Shows Its True Colors In Solidarity

When a local homophobe continued to take down Chicago residents Handal and Zadette Rosado’s rainbow Pride Flag and replace it with the old stars and stripes they weren’t sure how to proceed.

Handel told The Chicago Tribune, “I think the message was quite clear. It was sort of the intolerant view vs. the inclusive liberal view. I think if somebody would have just taken the flag and not replaced it with anything, that wouldn’t necessarily have sent quite the same message. It’s more premeditated this way.”

Handel went to a local Nextdoor social network to see if anyone had seen anyone had seen the flag thief hopeful but wary of support, “but what came next was a surprise — an act of solidarity that turned a disturbing experience into a vibrant show of unity. Dozens of neighbors are now displaying rainbow flags outside their own homes, tucking them into their mailboxes, planting them into their front lawns, even incorporating them into their Christmas decorations.”

Handel concluded to the Tribune, “The fact that this story might make someone smile, maybe it’s not so bad, and maybe the hate we see so much is not the mass of people but individuals. I think it makes it all worth it if this crummy thing that happened can lead to spreading more joy and happiness in the world.”