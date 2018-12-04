Meet Dave Marshall, a Gay Wrestling Beast Putting His OnlyFans Account to Good Use

Dave Marshall, a 29-year-old gay wrestler and personal trainer from Perth, Australia with a 6’3″ monster frame, is supporting suicide prevention in an unusual way: his OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a growing service that allows subscribers to see adult content from individuals for a monthly fee.

Marshall’s father took his own life last year, so he donates a portion of the proceeds to the suicide prevention organization Beyond Blue, GSN reported. He has raised approximately $3,600 for the organization.

Wrote Marshall on Instagram: “The reason the money I raise from my OnlyFans goes towards Beyond Blue is seeing every day how big depression and anxiety has become in society and almost overlooked. Stats on LGBT in this area are quite scary too so I hope I can in some way, give back to my community. Positivity is everything.”

Marshall came out as gay three years ago, around the time he began wrestling professionally after leaving a sales job.

“‘I had hooked up with guys in my early years of high school, although it was always in secret,” he told GSN, “I ended up in and out of relationships with girls. The last one when I was 18 – that lasted for seven years. I told her when we were 23 I was bi but [she said] as long as I loved her, she didn’t care.”

After he broke up with his girlfriend he started dating a man with whom he has since broken up. That ex told him to start an OnlyFans account, but he was unsure about it.

“After some thought, I did start it up with part [of the] proceeds going to Beyond Blue,” he told the website.

Wrote Marshall on Instagram: “I know my way of donating to my charity may be a bit different but the waves of positive messages from you guys has been a blessing! To those that don’t agree, Look around, there is so much negativity in the world today already, don’t add to that! Spread some positivity and love life!”