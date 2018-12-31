Elizabeth Warren Enters 2020 Presidential Race: WATCH

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has entered the 2020 presidential race, announcing the formation of an exploratory committee in a video and an email to supporters early Monday morning.

Every person in America should be able to work hard, play by the same set of rules, & take care of themselves & the people they love. That’s what I’m fighting for, & that’s why I’m launching an exploratory committee for president. I need you with me: https://t.co/BNl2I1m8OX pic.twitter.com/uXXtp94EvY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 31, 2018

Said Warren in the clip: “I’ve spent my career getting to the bottom of why America’s promise works for some families, but others, who work just as hard, slip through the cracks into disaster. And what I’ve found is terrifying: these aren’t cracks families are falling into, they’re traps. America’s middle class is under attack. But this dark path doesn’t have to be our future. We can make our democracy work for all of us. We can make our economy work for all of us.”

Back in October, Warren, frequently mocked with the name “Pocahontas” by Donald Trump and other conservatives, suggested she would be entering the race when she released the results of a DNA test that shows Native American ancestry “in the range of 6-10 generations ago.”

The release of the DNA test was seized upon by Trump as proof that Warren’s Native American ancestry was a fraud.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! … Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise! … Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud!’

Trump has yet to comment on Warren’s Monday announcement.

Warren’s website can be found here.